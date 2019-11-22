Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael T. Bompastore. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Holy Trinity Church 133 Main Street Greenfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael T. Bompastore, 63, of Bouker Street passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday 11/20/19 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Northampton on October 24, 1956, the son of Gelio and Mary (Curtin) Bompastore. Mike attended local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1975.



Mike worked for 25 years at Judd Wire in Turners Falls beginning as an entry-level machine operator advancing to an extrusion specialist. Mike went on to work at AlphaGary, in Leominster, for 13 years in the same role within the plastics, wire and cable industry.



Mike enjoyed years of hunting with his beagles, as well as boating, fishing and ice fishing with his family and friends at the camp (Lake Wyola). He enjoyed vegetable gardening, picking wild mushrooms, the outdoors and animals in general. Mike was the one to ask when it came to animal health information and identifying birds by their physical description and calls. Mike always shared his knowledge about wildlife, the chemical composition of various plastics, the best sales at local grocery stores and the lowest gas prices in the area.



Mike enjoyed many years of coaching baseball, softball and rec basketball. He volunteered at a local fish hatchery that visited elementary schools. He also volunteered at Holy Trinity Church as a CCD instructor with his wife and as head usher. He always enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, hosting Thanksgiving morning breakfast and educating his children and their friends with humorous one-liners while on their way out for the night.



Mike felt it was important to have family meals. His love of family helped establish Sunday Night Dinner. Mike grew up vacationing in Misquamicut, RI, which has become an annual trip with the ever-growing extended family for the past 42 years. During those times he taught many how to fish off the rocks and, of course, how to go clamming in the cove. No matter the event, he always arrived on "Bompastore time".



Besides his beloved wife of 42 years, Cynthia (Lepore) Bompastore, Mike leaves two sons, Brian Bompastore and girlfriend Kristen of Gill, Jacob Bompastore and wife Angela of Simsbury, CT; a daughter, Emily Sgro and her husband Christopher of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren; Vincenzo, Valentina, Lorenzo and Anthony, as well as another grandson on the way. He is also survived by his father Gelio "Papa Geo" and eight siblings; John Bompastore, Mary Lisa "Sis" Murphy (Tom), Carole Lemay (Fran), Joseph Bompastore (former wife Sarah), Martina Merrigan (John), Emma Marscher (Stephen), all of Greenfield, Nicholine Bompastore of Germany, Darrel Bompastore of Boston. Mike also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his mother, Mary "Happy" Bompastore.



"For a moment all the world was right. How could I have known you'd ever say goodbye. And now I'm glad I didn't know the way it all would end the way it all would go. Our lives are better left to chance, I could have missed the pain but I'd have to miss the dance." -"The Dance" by Garth Brooks



A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday 11/26 at 10am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield with a reception to immediately follow in the church hall. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101, the Greenfield High School Alumni Association, P.O. BOX 1332, Greenfield, MA 01302 or to the Greenfield Minor League, P.O. Box 1127, Greenfield, MA 01302.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

