Michael W. Pelletier, 87, of Lampblack Rd. died Friday (2-28-20) at Baystate Franklin
Medical Center. He was born in Turners Falls February 15, 1933 the son of Henry and Ladisla (Cislo) Pelletier. Mike attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School class of 1953. He also attended GCC.
Mike was drafted while in high school by the US Army attaining the rank of Sgt. (T). He was stationed in Korea and discharged honorably in 1962.
Mike was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Environment Management Division of Forestry for over 30 years retiring as Principle Supervisor of Erving State Forest and other small parks in the area. He was responsible for the installation of the handicap boat ramp at the Erving State Forest. He received many state awards including the Al Hendry Award for his hard work and always giving his '110' percent. Mike was very proud to receive the award as it was a great honor. Previously he had worked for Millers Falls Tool and Hamilton Standard.
Mike's had many interest including hunting, fishing, working in the woods and enjoying all the animals. He also enjoyed flower gardening and had been a part-time tree farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years the former Alice Jeanne Chagnon, their children Debbie Pelletier of Fitzwilliam, NH, Michael Pelletier of Fitzwilliam, NH and Bill Pelletier of Erving. Two sisters; Linda Kuklewicz (Richard) of Turners Falls and Karen Sanders (Irving) of Montague City. Several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings; Ronny, Robert, James, Philip, Francis and Barbara.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced at Springdale Cemetery with Military Honor's.
Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 3, 2020