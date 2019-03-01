Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micheal F. Kelleher. View Sign

Michael F. Kelleher (Mike), 73 of Flowery Branch, GA, formerly of Shelburne Falls, MA passed away January 24, 2019. Mike was born May 14, 1945, son of Francis and Claire (Leighton) Kelleher.



After graduating from High School, he proudly served in the US Navy as an aviation mechanic, was a retired driver for Greyhound Bus after thirteen years traveling all over the United States, and then retiring from the US Postal Service. Mike was an avid hunter and loved playing golf.



Mike leaves a son Steven (Sami) Kelleher of Mt. Pleasant, SC, children Micayla, Rose and Charles: son Charles (Tracey) Kelleher of Evans, GA, children Chance and Maggie: daughter Brenda (Rick) Starnes of Camden, SC, children Madison and Faith Grant: step-daughter Terry (Andre) Debski of Norcross, GA, children John and Andrea: step-son Charley Chatham, daughter Nicole Pezent. Mike leaves several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many cousins. Mike leaves a brother John (Edie) Kelleher, sister Sandra (Pat) Hanks, sister-in-law Pam Kelleher all of Shelburne Falls, MA.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Frances Kelleher and brother Daniel M. Kelleher, step-sons Michael and Ernie Chatham



Donations may be sent in his memory to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online condolences may be expressed at





Michael F. Kelleher (Mike), 73 of Flowery Branch, GA, formerly of Shelburne Falls, MA passed away January 24, 2019. Mike was born May 14, 1945, son of Francis and Claire (Leighton) Kelleher.After graduating from High School, he proudly served in the US Navy as an aviation mechanic, was a retired driver for Greyhound Bus after thirteen years traveling all over the United States, and then retiring from the US Postal Service. Mike was an avid hunter and loved playing golf.Mike leaves a son Steven (Sami) Kelleher of Mt. Pleasant, SC, children Micayla, Rose and Charles: son Charles (Tracey) Kelleher of Evans, GA, children Chance and Maggie: daughter Brenda (Rick) Starnes of Camden, SC, children Madison and Faith Grant: step-daughter Terry (Andre) Debski of Norcross, GA, children John and Andrea: step-son Charley Chatham, daughter Nicole Pezent. Mike leaves several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many cousins. Mike leaves a brother John (Edie) Kelleher, sister Sandra (Pat) Hanks, sister-in-law Pam Kelleher all of Shelburne Falls, MA.Mike was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Frances Kelleher and brother Daniel M. Kelleher, step-sons Michael and Ernie ChathamDonations may be sent in his memory to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.