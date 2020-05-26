Mieczyslaw S. Mieczkowski
1934 - 2020
Mieczyslaw S. "Mitch" Mieczkowski, 85, of Wills Ferry Rd. died Saturday (5-23-20) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Montague on the family farm September 24, 1934 the son of Stanley and Mary Mieczkowski.

Mitch attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School the Class of 1952.

Mitch worked on the family dairy farm his whole life with his brother Edward. Together they also grew tobacco and cucumbers. Mitch especially enjoyed working with his nieces Emma and Kaitlyn Miner who helped with milking and dairy chores. Christopher, his nephew, helped with the care of Mitch and always made sure his lawn was mowed.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.

Mitch leaves his brother Edward Mieczkowski and his wife Wendy who also live on the farm in Montague along with their children Elizabeth Miner and her husband Dan and another daughter Kristin and son in law Jimmy Millar. He also leaves a sister Judy Fitzmaurice and her husband Thomas of Holbrook, MA. They have Thom of Holbrook and two daughters Amy Genovese and Michele Mastroianni-Darche and their husbands who also live in the Boston area along with several nieces and nephews.

Mitch was predeceased by his father Stanley in 1983, his mother Mary in 2006 and his brother Stanley who died the same year.

Graveside services will be private at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced when allowed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
