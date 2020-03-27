Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Crane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mike Crane was born July 3rd, 1965; his body failed him March 12, 2020. The legacy he leaves behind is enormous:



A father. A brother. A son. A grandpa. An uncle.



A teacher. A student. A saint. A hooligan.



A good man.



Mike Crane was an avid reader. Everywhere he went he took his hat and his book. He was a Carpenter that kept his accounts in order with notebook and pencil; there was never a question when Mike Crane was on the job. His unique flair spoke volumes, listen:



Mike Crane, Man above



Father, son, brother and kin



Now he can just rest



-------------



And it is for us, the living left behind, to cherish his legacy; each in our own way. Every day we wake up, we wake up with the life he left us.



The Homeless Homebuilder



A man set out to build a house, all his own. He knew where to get the best bricks in town and had built beautiful buildings before. Being so well positioned to do so again, he often obliged his neighbors who were less capable of procuring and laying bricks. Being so free with his time and efforts, this man often neglected his own project in deference to the next man's need.



In his elder years, this man stood crooked; staring through cracked glasses at his half built house of beautiful bricks. His oldest boy beside him.



"Son, I fear I've given away all of our bricks and it's getting too late to rebuild with wood haves. I'm sorry."



"But dad... you shared your gift, built a village, and raised us all. We got the blueprint from you and our future is bright. Thank you."

