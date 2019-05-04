Mildred A. (Cannizzaro) Bany, 79, of 559 Tea Street, died Thursday, May 2 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born in Boston, MA, August 17, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Mildred (Pitty) Cannizzaro.



She and her husband Joseph moved to Charlemont in 1997. Mrs. Bany was a homemaker and her favorite recipes were Italian. She also enjoyed knitting.



She enjoyed traveling to casinos with her husband.



Survivors besides her husband include 2 sisters Joanie Hally of South Boston, Jeanie Holmes of Weymouth, MA; and several nieces and nephews.



A prayer service will be held Friday, May 10, at 11:00 am at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. Rev. William Lunney, pastor of St. Joseph's Catholic Church will officiate.



It is suggested donations be made to the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054.

