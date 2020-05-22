Millie E. Hanas, 87, passed away May 21, 2020 at her home in Conway after a period of failing health. She was born in Buckland, the daughter of George and Viola Peters. After graduating from Arms Academy she worked at the Enterprise Store in Greenfield.
On this day, May 21, exactly 65 years ago she married Peter Hanas of Conway. They worked side by side operating the Hanas family dairy farm for 33 years. Upon retirement from the farm she worked for the University of Massachusetts for 23 years in the University Store.
Millie is survived by her husband Peter, two children Carol (Daniel) Thurlow and Peter M (Lora) Hanas of Conway, four grandchildren Gina (Matt) Marceau of South Deerfield, John Thurlow of Conway, Patrick (Ashley) Hanas of Leverett, and Amy Hanas of Holliston, and four great- grandchildren Joshua and Hailey Marceau and Erin and Abigail Hanas. She also leaves two half- sisters Louise Torra of Pittsfield, MA and Pearl Murray of Florida, and several nieces & nephews.
Millie enjoyed reading, watching TV, the gathering of her family at birthdays and holidays, and cheering for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Recorder on May 22, 2020.