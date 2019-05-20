Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred R. Morell. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

MIldred Rena (Allen) Morell, 92 of Newport, NH died Saturday (5-18-2019) at Summercrest in Newport. She was born April 6, 1927 in Greenfield, Ma. the daughter of Harold and Rose (Stanley) Allen. She spent her childhood in Greenfield, Ma. with her parents and sisters, Barbara Hawkins and Dorothy Malloy who have predeceased her. She graduated from Becker Jr. College in Worcester, MA. and was employed as a pediatrician assistant in Greenfield prior to her marriage to Roger John Morell in August of 1953 and later worked at Milford Hospital Hospital in Milford, Ma. She was a rainbow girl in her youth, enjoyed square dancing, spending time at Lake Wyola in Shutesbury, Ma. and was very involved in the Union Evangelical Church of Hopedale, Ma. where she lived for many years before retiring to Cape Cod. She lived in many houses and was adept at transforming each of them into a family home in record time.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years Roger her life partner and devoted husband who will be listening for his marching orders from her in heaven, and her daughters; Suzan Jan Linehan and her husband Dan, Caren Lou Morell, and Lauryn Joan Morell and her finance' Angelo Fisichella and was special caregiver to her neice Joan Schacht. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cara Patrice Rose Linehan, Lora Beth Linehan, Daniel John Linehan, Caryce Rena (Morell) Casey, and Ruby Ann Morell, and greatgrandchildren, Rena Beth McDonough , Jace Linehan, Zelia Linehan, and Drew Nicholas Shambaugh, her aunt Gertrude Woodard and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be next Thursday May 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. The Rev. David Neil, Pastor of the United Church of Bernardston will officiate. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Ma.



There are no calling hours.



To send condolences or for directions please visit

