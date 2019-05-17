Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mo Grossberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, May 10th, our beloved friend, father and grandfather, Mo Grossberger passed peacefully in his sleep at Bay State Medical Center in Greenfield.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Elsie Berman and Alfred Grossberger, Mo was a true child of the 60s. He followed his hippie heart to California and Washington and then discovered the bucolic life of living in Western Massachusetts in the 1970's.



Mo married Jeanne Connor of Greenfield in 1979. They were married for 30 years and are the loving parents of their only son, Dan Grossberger of Columbus, Ohio.



In 2000, the Grossbergers moved to Massachusetts and purchased a home on Heath Road in Colrain. Mo loved his home with all his heart, always sharing the delights of the brook that ran behind his home, the appearance of the humming birds in spring and joys of being in the flow of life and proud father to Dan. He provided for his family working as a geriatric social worker for over 25 years and a manager of Cooley Dickinson's medical alert services.



A lifelong advocate for eldercare, Mo felt it was important to share his experiences caregiving for his wife Jeanne, who suffered from Alzheimer's. Mo authored multiple articles about caring for Jeanne and ultimately gathered them into a booklet for Alzheimer caregivers.



After his Jeanne's passing, Mo founded My Guardian Angel PRS in 2009 to continue his eldercare mission and help seniors maintain independence in the home. Not a week goes by without someone sharing how grateful they are to Mo and My Guardian Angel; how he helped them feel safer and gave family members peace of mind. There are many who will miss his guiding hand and heart and his loyal friendship, and to put it in terms Mo would appreciate, he was a "mensch."



Mo is survived by his son Dan and his wife Leticia, his grandson, Chance Grossberger and his sister Marcia Bachman of Cleveland, Ohio and step-children Cindy Geary, Karen Connor, Michael Connor, & William Connor.



The legacy of My Guardian Angel PRS will continue its operations and mission to provide medical alarms to seniors residing in Western Massachusetts now and into the foreseeable future.



A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at the Shelburne Falls Senior Center on Saturday, July 13 at 11 AM. All are welcome to share and celebrate Mo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376, and the Shelburne Falls Senior Center.

Published in Recorder on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close