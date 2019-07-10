Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mo Grossberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, May 10th, our beloved friend, father and grandfather, Mo Grossberger passed peacefully in his sleep at Bay State Medical Center in Greenfield.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Elsie Berman and Alfred Grossberger, Mo was a true child of the 1960's. He followed his hippie heart to California and Washington and then discovered the bucolic life of Western Massachusetts in the 1970's.



Mo married Jeanne Connor of Greenfield in 1979. They were married for 30 years and the loving parents of their only son, Dan Grossberger of Columbus, Ohio.



In 2000, the Grossbergers purchased a home on Heath Road in Colrain. Mo loved his home with all his heart, always sharing the delights of the brook that ran behind his home, the appearance of the hummingbirds in spring and the joys of being in the flow of life and proud father to Dan. He provided for his family working as a geriatric social worker for over 25 years and a manager of Cooley Dickinson's medical alert services.



A lifelong advocate for eldercare, Mo felt it was important to share his experiences caregiving for his wife Jeanne, who suffered from Alzheimer's. Mo authored multiple articles about caring for Jeanne and ultimately gathered them into a booklet for Alzheimer caregivers.



After Jeanne's passing, Mo founded My Guardian Angel PRS in 2009 to continue his eldercare mission and help seniors maintain independence in the home. Not a week goes by without someone sharing how grateful they are to Mo and My Guardian Angel; how he helped them feel safer and gave family members peace of mind. There are many who will miss his guiding hand and heart and his loyal friendship; to put it in terms Mo would appreciate, he was a "mensch."



Mo is survived by his son Dan and his wife Letitia, his grandson, Chance Grossberger and his sister Marcia Bachman of Cleveland, Ohio and step-children Cindy Geary, Karen Connor, Michael Connor and William Connor.



The legacy of My Guardian Angel PRS will continue its operations and mission to provide medical alarms to the residents of Western Massachusetts now and into the foreseeable future.



All our welcome to join us in a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service to be held at the Shelburne Senior Center on Saturday, July 13 at 11 AM, followed by a potluck.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376, and the Shelburne Senior Center, 7 Main Street, Shelburne Falls, MA 01340.

