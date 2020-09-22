Mona A. Peters, 58, passed away on September 12, 2020 at the Willamansett Center in Chicopee after a brave and courageous fight to live.



She leaves her Mom Janet, sons Jason and Devon, granddaughter Jaylynn (there was a special bond between them), grandsons Jason, Jr. and Gunner, sister Wanda Geddis and husband Barry, niece Jessica, nephew BJ, grandniece Elizabeth and her uncle Tom. She also leaves a special friend, Brenda.



Mona was predeceased by her dad, Doug, and a son Tim in 2006



A very special thank you to Sam for all her help and caring.



Whenever we watch a hawk soaring in the sky, we will always remember Mona's smile and feel her love and strength.



A celebration of life will be in the Spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store