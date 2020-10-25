Muriel H. (Gordon) Pasiecnik died October 22, 2020. She recently celebrated her 96th birthday with her family. She was born on October 12, 1924 in Greenfield, where she lived until she married the late Michael S. Pasiecnik and moved to Whately.
She worked on the family farm with her husband and children. She was well known for her geraniums, marigolds and many vegetable plants which she grew in her greenhouse.
She leaves seven children, Carol Carlson, her partner Frank Zeleznicky, Mary Bovino, her husband Anthony, Nancy Rogaleski, Mikki Telega, her husband Ted, Michael Pasiecnik, his wife Debbie, James Pasiecnik, Philip Pasiecnik, his wife Jackie and her niece Ann Lapienski who was like a daughter.
Nine grandchildren, Karin and Greg Carlson, Suzanne Rogaleski, Michelle Lucas Rogaleski, Melissa Pasiecnik, Justine, Jill, and Joanne Pasiecnik, Nicholas Pasiecnik. Three step grandchildren, Ted and Danny Telega, Joanne (Telega) Bartucca, one step great granddaughter Samantha Carter and several nieces and nephews.
She will be forever missed by her family and all who worked on the farm. She would always tell the workers, please just call me Ma or Mrs. P. She was like a mother to many neighborhood kids who worked on the farm.
Those wishing to honor our mother are encouraged to make contributions to the Whately Fire Department.
Funeral services are private anyone wishing to express sympathy or a story about our mother can do so at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
