Muriel I. (Lafond) Gross, 95 of Shutesbury passed away peacefully at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Muriel was born on April 4, 1925, in Huntington Massachusetts to Agnes Frances (Sanderson) Lafond and Charles Ernest Lafond. She graduated from Huntington High School.
She married her husband Robert C. Gross, Sr. in 1944. They moved to Shutesbury Massachusetts in 1947 a wonderful small town that she would call home for the rest of her life.
Muriel did her part to support the war effort during World War II, which included working at the Springfield Armory in Springfield, Massachusetts.
After moving to Shutesbury, she worked briefly at the Shutesbury Post Office and worked at Dalton's Diner in Amherst as a cook and waitress for 12 years. She worked as the cafeteria manager at the Shutesbury Elementary school lovingly preparing lunches from scratch starting in 1963 until her retirement in 1985. After enjoying retirement for many years, she worked part-time as a support staff person for National Evaluations Systems (NES) in Amherst (now Pearson).
Muriel cared for her town and community. She had deep roots as a volunteer and was honored on September 25, 2010 for her many years of service to the town of Shutesbury. Her volunteerism spans decades. She worked with the Shutesbury Police Department when situations involved women and children. She also worked closely with the Shutesbury Fire Department. She was one of several women trained to drive fire trucks to calls when needed to help the volunteer firefighters respond to calls more swiftly. She served on the committee for Shutesbury's Bicentennial celebration. She was a member of the Community Club for many years working on civic projects. Muriel helped make the town's annual Christmas celebration a success by making sure every child received a gift. She was involved with monthly suppers at the Shutesbury Athletic Club. After her retirement, she managed the Senior Center lunch program and was a member of the Shutesbury Council on Aging for several decades.
Muriel was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing cards on a pitch league, bus trips, and spending quality time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Judith Makepeace, her son Robert C. Gross, Jr. and his wife April Gross, of Topsfield, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Makepeace, of Shutesbury, Melissa Makepeace-O'Neil and her husband Christopher O'Neil of Shutesbury, Tamra Harriman and her husband Jeffrey Harriman of Topsfield, Maine, and Robert A. Gross and his wife Shelly Gross of Mapleton, Maine.
She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Aubrie, RJ, Cole, Seth, Trevor and Travis. Also, a great-great-granddaughter on the way and many nieces and nephews. She leaves her beloved parakeet Pretty Bird.
Muriel predeceased by her siblings Chester Lafond, Charles Lafond, and William Lafond, Blanche Pero, Viola (Kondek) Clark, Gail Judecki, and Frances Bostic. Also son-in-law Reginald Makepeace.
A burial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shutesbury Firefighter's Association, PO Box 295, Shutesbury, MA 01072 or LifePath, 101 Munson Street Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301
