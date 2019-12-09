Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Anne Smith. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

The Smith Family is sad to announce the loss of Nancy Ann (Boyden) Smith on the afternoon of December 4th, 2019; only a few weeks before her 77'th birthday. She was born in Springfield, Vt on December 30th to Homer Lewis Boyden and June Evelyn Wells.



She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962, and the Kay Harvey School of Hair Design in 1963. Nancy worked at Millers Falls Tool Company as an office clerk for 5 years, for Franklin County Adult Education teaching needlework; and at Wilson's Department Store as a seamstress for ten years until her health prohibited it.



On June 1st, 1963, she Married Thomas K. Smith; and on September 11th, 1968, she gave birth to their only child, Thomas W. Smith.



Nancy loved her needlework; and through her skills she won many awards, and ribbons at the Franklin County Fair, and other local fairs: and "Best in Show" for an original afghan at the Big E in 1978. Her favorite memories were of three generations of family vacationing in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine together.



Nancy passed peacefully in her home, after a many-year battle with Alzheimer's and Cancer, with her family by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Thomas K., her son Tom W., her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and two grandsons: Christopher Smith and Cameron Granger.



Nancy will be remembered for her sweet and gentle nature, her love of children and animals, and her amazing skills with quilting, sewing, needlepoint, and knitting.



Her memorial service will be held Saturday 12/21 at 11am at the United Church of Bernardston, 58 Church Street, Bernardston.



A calling hour will be held at the church from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

The Smith Family is sad to announce the loss of Nancy Ann (Boyden) Smith on the afternoon of December 4th, 2019; only a few weeks before her 77'th birthday. She was born in Springfield, Vt on December 30th to Homer Lewis Boyden and June Evelyn Wells.She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962, and the Kay Harvey School of Hair Design in 1963. Nancy worked at Millers Falls Tool Company as an office clerk for 5 years, for Franklin County Adult Education teaching needlework; and at Wilson's Department Store as a seamstress for ten years until her health prohibited it.On June 1st, 1963, she Married Thomas K. Smith; and on September 11th, 1968, she gave birth to their only child, Thomas W. Smith.Nancy loved her needlework; and through her skills she won many awards, and ribbons at the Franklin County Fair, and other local fairs: and "Best in Show" for an original afghan at the Big E in 1978. Her favorite memories were of three generations of family vacationing in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine together.Nancy passed peacefully in her home, after a many-year battle with Alzheimer's and Cancer, with her family by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Thomas K., her son Tom W., her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and two grandsons: Christopher Smith and Cameron Granger.Nancy will be remembered for her sweet and gentle nature, her love of children and animals, and her amazing skills with quilting, sewing, needlepoint, and knitting.Her memorial service will be held Saturday 12/21 at 11am at the United Church of Bernardston, 58 Church Street, Bernardston.A calling hour will be held at the church from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close