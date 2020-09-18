Nancy E. (Willard) Peters, 85, Beloved Mother, Sister, and Nana of K Street died Wednesday 9/16/2020 at home. She was born in Greenfield on June 7, 1935, the daughter of Richard R. and Ada M. (Streeter) Willard, Sr. Nancy attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield until 1949, then graduated Greenfield High School Class of 1953.
Nancy served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, until being honorably discharged in 1955.
Nancy was a Nurse's Aide at the Franklin County Nursing Home and the Buckley Health Care Facility for many years until her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling, tag sales, gardening, crocheting, knitting and reading. Recently, she enjoyed coloring.
Among her survivors, Nancy leaves a son, Clayton F. Jr. of Vermont; two daughters, Teresa L. Underwood, and her Husband Garry Underwood of Erving and Tina M. Wells, and her Husband Michael wells of Turners Falls; a brother, Robert A. Willard of Maine; a sister, Mary A. Gardner of New Hampshire; and three Grandchildren; Nicole Peters of Hadley, Alicia Wells of Turners falls, and Michael Francis (mick) of Turners falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Clayton F. Peters, Sr., a daughter, Delores "Dee" Tobacco and a son, Clifford E. Peters.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
