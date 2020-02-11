Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Dubino. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Dubino, 86, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, following a period of declining health. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on September 12, 1933, to Jeanette and Edward Ultsch. Nancy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1956 with a degree in Education. During many of the next twenty years she taught middle school English.



She married Andrew Dubino, a naval officer, in 1958, and together they lived throughout the US-in California, Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maine, and Massachusetts. Once they moved to Greenfield, Nancy taught business English courses for more than fifteen years at Greenfield Community College. She was an avid reader (she marked the timing of the contractions for her first pregnancy in the margins of The Brothers Karamazov) and passionate teacher, and devoted to her students. She also volunteered at the Lutheran churches where she was a parishioner and at many community-based organizations.



Nancy loved life-and she loved golf. She was celebratory when she got an elusive hole-in-one. She always sought the good in others; she was kind, gentle, and considerate. Over the course of her life, and wherever she lived, she quickly made friends. It was hard to walk with Nancy on Main Street and not run into people she knew. She had a warm sense of humor. She was devoted to her long-haired dachshund Maxie. In her later years she loved to watch the squirrels playing outside her window.



She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew, who passed away two years ago, and also on Super Bowl Sunday, a fact they both would have appreciated. She is lovingly remembered by her four children: Jeanne Dubino of New Haven, Connecticut; Carrie Dubino of Greenfield; Andrew Dubino of Jacksonville, Florida; and Lisa Dubino of Yarmouth, Maine. She is survived by four grandchildren: Rory and Patrick Donohoe of Greenfield, and Nikolas and Alexander Oaks of Yarmouth, Maine; and one great-grandson, Thomas Donohoe, of Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be directed to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



A memorial service will be announced in the spring.

