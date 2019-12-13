Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jean March. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arthur March, her parents, brothers John Bruso and Richard Bruso and sister Judy Suhl. She is survived by children, Debra March Starnes (Curtis) and Joe March (Jill), grandchildren Ben Starnes (Bridget), Jessica Stacy (Sam), Robert March and Alex March, and one great-granddaughter, Mary Hollis Stacy. She is also survived by sisters-in-law; Peggy March of Shelburne Falls MA, Pat March of Roseville CA and Muriel Bruso of Greenfield MA as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Nancy graduated in the Class of 1955 at Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. In 2004 Nancy earned her Associate of Arts degree from Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC). Nancy and Arthur were the owners of the Plaza Restaurant in Rogers. Nancy also worked in the financial aid office at NWACC.



Nancy loved her children, cherished her grandchildren and found special joy from her time spent with Mary Hollis. She enjoyed genealogy, making ice cream for family events, eating ice cream and travelling to visit family in Massachusetts; California; Ogunquit, ME; Wynne, AR; Austin, TX and Spain. Her first stop when visiting Massachusetts was always the Four Leaf Clover Restaurant in Bernardston for fried scallops.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul in Rogers Monday, December 16th at 10 am. Burial will be at the Buckeye Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th at the Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. in Rogers from 4 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in her memory. Online condolences can be sent to

