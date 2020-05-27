Nancy Louise (Mumblo) Clark, a resident of Montague Center, died peacefully at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1938, to Claude Mumblo and Violet (Barry), in Middlebury, VT. She resided in Middlebury until the family moved to Conway, MA, and eventually to Sunderland. She attended public school in Sunderland, and was a graduate of Deerfield High School, class of 1956.
After graduation she became interested in early childhood education, and trained as a nursery school teacher at the YWCA in Springfield. Upon completion of her training she was employed by Mrs. Anthony's Nursery School in Springfield.
Nancy married Sterling Clark in October 1957 at the First Congregational Church of Sunderland with the Rev. Henry Rohrs officiating. Two sons, Kevin and Keith, were the product of this union. Eventually the family left Sunderland and moved to Montague Center where the family homestead is today. Nancy also ran her own day care for a number of children in the village.
When the boys were growing up the family did a lot of camping, which they all enjoyed. As time went on and the boys went on their own, Nancy and Sterling took advantage of many bus trips through Morgan Tours of South Deerfield. To let somebody else do the driving was considered a treat.
Church was very important to Nancy. She served as a deacon for the First Congregational Church of Montague, was an active member of the Ladies Benevolent Society, and also coordinated the Community Meal Program for the church for 11 years. She was also a Girl Scout Leader.
Nancy was a great cook and baker. Her holiday candy was a well-loved treat at the church's annual Fete Noel. One particular treat she named Sawmill River Poppycock. Tastiest popcorn you ever had. She enjoyed the many local craft fairs in our area and looked forward to annual neighborhood picnics. She loved being a homemaker and was very proud of the fact that her sons could cook and clean. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing number fill-in puzzles and attending to flowers around the property, and loved to watch the great variety of birds that came to the feeders.
Survivors include Sterling, her spouse of 62 years, her son Kevin of Amherst, her son Keith and his wife, Meg, and grandson, Nicholas, of Montague Center, and by her sister Katherine DeRusha of Florence, Arizona. She was predeceased by her brother Robert of Asheville, NC in 2003, and sister Patricia Elie of Shelburne Falls, MA in 2011.
A celebration of Nancy's life and many gifts, will take place at the First Congregational Church, 4 North Street, Montague Center, MA at a future date and time to be announced. Nancy will be laid to rest in the family plot, located in the North Sunderland Cemetery, Sunderland, MA.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the First Congregational Church of Montague, P.O. Box 65, Montague, MA 01351, or to the "Lead by Spirit" women's group of the church, in c/o Ann Fisk, 15 Meadow Road, Montague, MA 01351 or to a charity one's choice.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Recorder on May 27, 2020.