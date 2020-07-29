1/
Natalie E. Waldron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie E. (Serrell) Waldron passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Montague Center to Louise (Hodgeman) and Homer Serrell on October 29,1924.

She was predeceased by her husband Warren Waldron in 2011.

She leaves behind her 8 children, Warren, Natalie Arel, Arnold (Marcy), Sharon (Henry) Longley, Denise Moulton, David (Sandra), Paul (Jackie), Phillip (Elizabeth). Also, 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren.

At her request services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved