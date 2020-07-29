Natalie E. (Serrell) Waldron passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Montague Center to Louise (Hodgeman) and Homer Serrell on October 29,1924.



She was predeceased by her husband Warren Waldron in 2011.



She leaves behind her 8 children, Warren, Natalie Arel, Arnold (Marcy), Sharon (Henry) Longley, Denise Moulton, David (Sandra), Paul (Jackie), Phillip (Elizabeth). Also, 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren.



At her request services will be private.



