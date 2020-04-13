Natalie (Dresser) Sokoloski, 93, of L St. died Saturday (4-11-20) at Elaine Center in Hadley.
She was born in Northfield March 7, 1927 the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Thomas) Dresser.
Natalie attended Northfield schools. She married Walter Sokoloski on July 13, 1946 and spent their entire married life in Turners Falls. She worked for Millers Falls Paper, Erving Paper and the Railroad Salvage Department store.
She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed camping, sewing and gardening.
Natalie leaves her children, Charles (Sheryl) Sokoloski, Walter Sokoloski all of Turners Falls and a daughter Jean Henderson (Stephen) of Conway. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 2 great greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Walter in 1992, her daughter Caroline in 1952 and her son Raymond in 2017.
Graveside services will be private in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter 10 Sandy Lane Turners Falls, MA. 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2020