Neal O. Graves 78 of Greenfield, MA passed away September 10, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Born August 21, 1942 to Jenny and Harry Graves. Neal attended Greenfield schools and upon graduating in 1960 served in the U. S. Army from 1960-1964.
Returning to Greenfield, Neal embarked on a career in public accounting spanning 40 years. Neal was an avid outdoors man and his hobbies included sports, history and genealogy. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Country Club of Greenfield.
Neal leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Sue A. (McMillan) Graves, two sons Jason B. and his wife Barbara of Heath, MA, Owen A. and his wife Dawn of Chicopee, MA, a grandson Christopher N. of Ft. Mead, MD, a step-grandson Cole Whalley of Chicopee, MA, a sister Marilyn Arabia and her husband Richard of Buckland, MA, a sister-in-law Patricia Graves of Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Pioneer Valley Hospice, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com