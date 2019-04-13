Neal Shea Peters of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center., following a period of declining health. Neal was the daughter of the late Bernard and Blanche Shea of Turners Falls and was a member of the TFHS Class of 1969. Neal lived in the Hillcrest Homes housing project as a young child and always enjoyed seeing old friends from that neighborhood and reminiscing. Neal had a great love of reading. She loved animals, especially dogs, and worked for a time as a veterinary assistant. Neal enjoyed math and numbers, working as a bookkeeper and tax preparer as well as an office manager. Neal had strong political opinions that included support for unions, workers' rights, and universal healthcare. She greatly admired Bernie Sanders and was thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions. In accordance with Neal's wishes, there will be no formal services and inurnment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. Neal will be fondly remembered by her siblings, extended family, and lifelong friends. If you feel inspired to honor Neal's memory, you can make a donation to your local animal shelter. We think she would have appreciated that. The family would like to thank McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls for their guidance and assistance with Neal's end of life arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2019