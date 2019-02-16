Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nellie Elizabeth Omasta of North Hatfield, MA passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 of natural causes. Aniela (Nellie) Omasta (nee Szymanski) was born March 9, 1922 in South Deerfield, MA to Anthony and Stanislawa (Zalenski) Szymanski.



Upon graduating from Deerfield High School, Nellie went to work at the Millers Falls Tool shop and later worked at the Jewett Pickle Company in South Deerfield, the University of Massachusetts and Rockridge Retirement Community. While roller skating at The Gables in South Deerfield, Nellie met her future husband, Michael Omasta of North Hatfield. Together they raised tobacco, cucumbers, hay and three wonderful sons on their farm.



Nellie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Michael Omasta and her son Richard M. Omasta along with her brothers Henry Symanski and John Szymanski and sisters Edith Kocot, Laura Jakimko and Helen Kieras.



She is survived by her sons Robert and his wife Frieda of South Riding, VA and Ronald and his wife Nancy of Windsor, CT. Nellie was blessed with five grandchildren: William Kane and his wife Kathleen, Danielle Angliss and her husband Nathan, Melissa Lund and her husband Scott, Jason Omasta and Martin Omasta. Nellie adored her six great-grandchildren: Jack and McKenzie Kane, Madeline and Olivia Lund and Logan and Emmett Angliss and relished every moment spent with them. Nellie also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.



With her effervescent personality and wonderful sense of humor Nellie was the "life of the party". She had a gift for meeting people and for always making family and friends feel right at home. She had a kind word for everyone and would go out of her way to give people a hand whenever they needed help. Nellie loved her farm, polka music, gardening, telling jokes and stories. Her favorite form of relaxation was mowing a couple of acres on her riding lawn mower.



Nellie had a passion for high school, college and professional sports and played basketball in high school. From the age of nine, having joined her brother John to listen to the Red Sox games on the radio, she was a diehard Red Sox fan and would dutifully watch even the late West Coast road games. She was quick to catch the Sox in 2, enjoying an abbreviated version of her beloved team's wins, even when she had already watched the live broadcast of the games.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield from 2- 5PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18th, at 10:15AM from the funeral home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. Burial in North Hatfield Cemetery will be in the spring at a date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellie's memory may be made to the Hatfield Fire Department, 59 Main Street, Hatfield, MA 01038 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.



