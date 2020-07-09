Nicholas A. Weir, 41, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.



Nick was born in Greenfield on January 16, 1979 the son of Lawrence and Delmar (Ostler) Weir. He was a graduate of Turners Falls High School, class of 1998.



He worked for Mohawk Sweeping for a number of years before a health disability forced him to stop working.



Nick was a sports fan and his biggest affinity was for the Boston Bruins. He could recall statistics for any given current or former player, right down to the college they attended or the round in which they were drafted. He could tell you the history of the Bruins since the beginning of the league and the championships they won. He could also recite the rules of the game.



Nick's love of fishing was also very apparent. He would be driving down the road- pass by a stream, river, pond or lake and pull over to throw in a line. He might not have brought one or two home with him but he couldn't resist stopping and giving it a try.



Survivors include his wife Teresa, his daughter, Destiny Champagne of Holyoke, father Lawrence Weir of Montague, mother Delmar Ostler of Mobile, AL, brother Patrick Weir of Greenfield, sister Janice Astin of San Antonio, TX, paternal grandmother Jacqueline Weir of Greenfield, maternal grandmother Jeanne Ostler of Saugus, MA, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Nick was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Lawrence Weir and maternal grandfather Roland Ostler.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.



