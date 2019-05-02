Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas M. White. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas M. White, 40, of Mary Potter Lane died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on July 8, 1978, the son of Peter and Marcie (Kaczenski) White. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1996.



He was a jack of all trades and over the years worked as an auto mechanic, a landscaper, and also worked for his father at Ryan & Casey Liquors in Greenfield.



Nick enjoyed working outdoors and loved to ride dirt bikes and four wheelers. As a youth, he was an avid skier. He had a smile that couldn't help but make others smile and a little twinkle in his eye. Those who knew him knew that he was kind and generous and would always do his best to cheer up those who were down. He loved to spend time working on projects in the garage with his son, Nicholas, who was a source of great pride. He was much loved by his family and will be missed dearly.



Among his survivors, Nicholas leaves his father, Peter White of Greenfield; his mother, Marcie White of Greenfield; a son, Nicholas White of Turners Falls; three brothers, Stash White of Greenfield, Peter White of Reno, NV and Brennan White of Greenfield; his maternal grandparents, Stanley and Helen Kaczenski of Greenfield; two aunts, Teresa McLaughlin of Shelburne and Joyce Ross of Pennsylvania; the mother of his child, Andrea Ledoyt; and nieces, nephews and many cousins.



Nicholas was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Esther and Henry White.



Funeral services will be held Monday 5/6 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Greenfield.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St., Greenfield.



