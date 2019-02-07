Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nicholas Paul DeMaria, 23, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 4, 2019. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends. Nick was a happy, loving, warm, and caring person who could light up any room. He had an amazing sense of humor that will continue to bring smiles to the faces of all those who know just how goofy he could be.



Growing up in the surrounding area, Nick was full of adventure and loved finding it with his friends who he remained very close with throughout his life. His favorite activity growing up was skateboarding, which he was very passionate about.



After getting married, life had come full circle for Nick and he began the pursuit of his dream to become a barber, and one day, open his own shop. He was full of ideas for his vision of a comfortable and top quality business. Nick attended the Rob Roy Academy in Worcester, MA. He worked at Prondo's Barber Shop in Greenfield MA, and was establishing himself in the area under his signature name, Snipper Nick.



He loved to fix up his car and had dreams of entering his prized Honda Accord in car shows. He loved going to the beach in the summer as much as possible, and always made it an adventure. Nick loved children, especially his God Son Carter. Nick could not possibly have been more overjoyed to be expecting his first child this October.



Nicholas leaves behind his wife, Alaina (Brown) DeMaria of Northfield, his mother Julia (Williams) Rice, stepfather Evan Rice, and brother Gabe Williams, all of South Deerfield, his father Vincent DeMaria of Greenfield, his grandfather Paul Williams, his grandmother Barbara Harnois, his uncle and aunt Adam and Stephanie Williams, many cousins, and beloved friends.



Calling hours will be held at Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield this Sunday, February 10, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Donations can be made in honor of Nicholas DeMaria to the Windham County Humane Society at:



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA Is in charge of arrangements.



