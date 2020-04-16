Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicolas D. Waitkus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicolas D. Waitkus, age 34, of Norton, formerly of Greenville, Maine, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.



Born in Greenfield, MA on December 30, 1985, he was a loving son of John F. and Lauri A. (Jackman) Waitkus of Norton.



Nic grew up in Shelburne, MA and attended the Bement School in Deerfield, MA. He had made his home in Norton for the past ten years and was a commercial diver for N.E. Bridge Contractors in Norton, a business proudly owned and operated by his family.



Nic was also a skilled mechanic who loved life outdoors and especially spending time amongst family and friends. His hobbies included snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes, music and was passionate about exotic cars.



In addition to his parents, he was the devoted brother of Bridget R. Waitkus of Mendon, MA and Jared E. Waitkus and his wife Jacquelyn of Norton. He was the cherished grandson of David and Connie (Gadomski) Jackman of Conway, MA and the adoring uncle of Sullivan Waitkus of Mendon, MA.



Services and burial will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.



