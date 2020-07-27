1/
Nicole A. Archambo
Nicole Agnes Archambo, 33, lost her battle to achieve a clean and sober life, on July 26, 2020.

She was born in Greenfield on October 14, 1986 the daughter of the late Kevin Archambo and Cheryl (Newland) Archambo Barrett. She attended schools in Greenfield, Charlemont and received her G.E.D. from Mohawk Trail Regional High School. She also attended GCC.

Nicole was an auditor for the J. Polep Distribution Company in Chicopee. Prior to that she had worked at the Keystone Market in Shelburne Falls and D'Angelo's sub.

As a child she enjoyed playing Little League Baseball and was also a Cheerleader for Pop Warner Football.

Survivors include her mother Cheryl Barrett of Chicopee, 2 sons Nathaniel J. Cook and Wyatt J. Archambo, sister Amanda (Lisa) Studley, brother Thomas Barrett, maternal grandmother Agnes Newland, nephews Cristian, Brayden and Jaxson, niece Kaylee, great nephew Trevor, uncles Russell Newland and Scott (Eva) Archambo, aunts Tammy and Kelly Archambo, and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Kevin Archambo, paternal grandparents Benjamin and Elizabeth Archambo, maternal grandfather Marlin Newland and aunt Brenda Newland.

Services will be private.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
