Nikita M. Williams-Sheridan age 33 went to rest on August 22, 2020. She was born March 6, 1987 in Greenfield, MA. She was the daughter of Tammy M. Newell of Greenfield and Thomas Sheridan of Turners Falls.
She was predeceased by both her Grandparents on her mother's side and by her Grandfather on her father's side. She was also predeceased by the Grandfather who helped raise her, Stephen Kozma.
Nikita leaves behind her boyfriend Dennis Semidey of Greenfield. Nikita leaves behind her Grandmother on her father's side Lorraine Geddis of Tuners Falls. She leaves behind a brother Geoffrey Boucher, his fiance Sam, and their son Julian of Worcester. She leaves behind two sisters, Heaven and her family, and Leslie Kozma and her husband Thomas of Northfield. Nikita also leaves behind a Grandmother who helped raise her Marita Kozma of Gill, and a Step Father David Kozma of Gill. Nikita leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
Nikita loved to draw and to color. She loved collecting Hello Kitty. The most important thing to her were her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Greenfield Town Commons at a later time. Services will be private at West Northfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield, MA, to help with arrangements.
Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
.