Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel McMahon Louisignau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our son Noel was born in Northampton, MA March 20, 1973. On Sept 25, 2019 Noel died of natural causes. He had many challenges in his life. Noel joined our family when he was eight. He struggled with learning disabilities and tried hard in school, always with a grin on his face. His enthusiasm for life was infectious. As a boy Noel was active in 4-H with sheep and with horses. He competed in local horse shows and fairs. Noel learned to ski and enjoyed many seasons at Berkshire East and was a member of the Greenfield High School Ski team. Family ski trips throughout New England created memories we will always have. He loved helping his younger sister learn to ski. He was very close to his grandfather spending a lot of time on his grandparents farm in Plainfield. He helped with the horses and also developed a love for golf. Noel learned golf and was a member of the Greenfield High School Golf Team. He graduated in 1992.



In high school Noel was also drawn to band and chorus. While he enjoyed playing the drums he was a very gifted vocalist. He made All State and his senior year was the top tenor in the state. After a couple of years at Holyoke Community College Noel was accepted to the Manhattan School of Music. While there Noel studied opera. He spent two summers in Italy learning Italian and attending the Spoleta Festival Master Class. Noel's restlessness though took him down different paths. He enlisted in the Navy and then moved on to work in Virginia, Alabama and Maine. At the time of his death Noel was living and working in Savannah, Georgia.



We did not see Noel the second half of his life. We realized that this was his journey and hopefully he would find happiness and fulfillment. We only recently learned of his addiction and this answered many questions. We have great memories of many good times. Holidays were always brighter with his smile and willingness to help out. When his sister came into our lives at a month old, Noel was there - the extra pair of hands that you always need with a baby. They are nine years apart and she worshiped him. He was kind and gentle with Christina - the perfect big brother. He was eager to help in the barn or with any projects. This is what we choose to remember. The laughter, fairs, family holidays, school concerts, skiing, golfing, trips to NYC. We choose to remember the joy, and do hope that his old friends and family members will take a moment to reflect on a special memory that they had with Noel.



Noel was predeceased by his grand-parents Dot and Jack McMahon of Plainfield and his great- aunt Ruth Bryn of Greenfield. Survivors include his parents Sue and Bill Louisignau of Greenfield; his sister Christina Louisignau of Greenfield; Jay and Sue McMahon, his uncle and aunt, of Plainfield; Jennifer McMahon and Julie Soucie, his cousins in Maine. There are other aunts , uncles and cousins throughout the country.



Hey Noel, you're at peace now. You're with Grammy, Grampy, Aunt Ruth... You're safe. No one can harm you. We will remember.



Services will be private. Any donations could go to the Greenfield High School Chorus.

Our son Noel was born in Northampton, MA March 20, 1973. On Sept 25, 2019 Noel died of natural causes. He had many challenges in his life. Noel joined our family when he was eight. He struggled with learning disabilities and tried hard in school, always with a grin on his face. His enthusiasm for life was infectious. As a boy Noel was active in 4-H with sheep and with horses. He competed in local horse shows and fairs. Noel learned to ski and enjoyed many seasons at Berkshire East and was a member of the Greenfield High School Ski team. Family ski trips throughout New England created memories we will always have. He loved helping his younger sister learn to ski. He was very close to his grandfather spending a lot of time on his grandparents farm in Plainfield. He helped with the horses and also developed a love for golf. Noel learned golf and was a member of the Greenfield High School Golf Team. He graduated in 1992.In high school Noel was also drawn to band and chorus. While he enjoyed playing the drums he was a very gifted vocalist. He made All State and his senior year was the top tenor in the state. After a couple of years at Holyoke Community College Noel was accepted to the Manhattan School of Music. While there Noel studied opera. He spent two summers in Italy learning Italian and attending the Spoleta Festival Master Class. Noel's restlessness though took him down different paths. He enlisted in the Navy and then moved on to work in Virginia, Alabama and Maine. At the time of his death Noel was living and working in Savannah, Georgia.We did not see Noel the second half of his life. We realized that this was his journey and hopefully he would find happiness and fulfillment. We only recently learned of his addiction and this answered many questions. We have great memories of many good times. Holidays were always brighter with his smile and willingness to help out. When his sister came into our lives at a month old, Noel was there - the extra pair of hands that you always need with a baby. They are nine years apart and she worshiped him. He was kind and gentle with Christina - the perfect big brother. He was eager to help in the barn or with any projects. This is what we choose to remember. The laughter, fairs, family holidays, school concerts, skiing, golfing, trips to NYC. We choose to remember the joy, and do hope that his old friends and family members will take a moment to reflect on a special memory that they had with Noel.Noel was predeceased by his grand-parents Dot and Jack McMahon of Plainfield and his great- aunt Ruth Bryn of Greenfield. Survivors include his parents Sue and Bill Louisignau of Greenfield; his sister Christina Louisignau of Greenfield; Jay and Sue McMahon, his uncle and aunt, of Plainfield; Jennifer McMahon and Julie Soucie, his cousins in Maine. There are other aunts , uncles and cousins throughout the country.Hey Noel, you're at peace now. You're with Grammy, Grampy, Aunt Ruth... You're safe. No one can harm you. We will remember.Services will be private. Any donations could go to the Greenfield High School Chorus. Published in Recorder on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close