Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora M. Roche. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Nora (Maloney) Roche passed away on March 6th after a period of declining health due to Alzheimer's Disease. Nora was born and raised in North Attleboro, Massachusetts as one of five children to Gertrude and Roland Maloney. From a young age Nora enjoyed athletics and outdoor pursuits at a time when few women were doing so. Nora frequently shared stories of how customers on her paper route were occasionally incensed that the paper did not arrive on time because she was instead off at a game or on an adventure. She enjoyed swimming and was a camp counselor at a young age, teaching other children how to swim. She also took up skiing at a young age, and with her sister Sheila, taught themselves how to ski at a local hill. Eventually they worked in NH cleaning rooms so they could ski at Wildcat Mountain. Nora enjoyed returning to North Attleboro and visiting her many close friends in the area.



After high school Nora attended Stonehill College, majoring in Education and graduating in 1960. After college Nora took a job lifeguarding at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, MA and has the distinction of being one of the first women lifeguards to work for the state of Massachusetts. During this time on Cape Cod she acquired two of the loves of her life: the sand and salt water of the Cape, and her husband of 34 years, James Roche. Nora and Jim were married in June of 1964 and they spent the next twenty years raising five children, alternating seasonally between the snowy hills of Shelburne and the sun and sand of the Cape. During this time Nora imparted her adventurous spirit on her children, teaching them to ski while encouraging and nurturing their athletic and academic pursuits. After her kids were raised, Nora started a new chapter in her life, teaching swimming at the Greenfield YMCA and enjoying various activities with her close friends. Her energy seemed unending as she went from biking, to cross country skiing, to sea kayaking, to Wisconsin Football games, to volunteering at community meals.



Nora will be remembered for her optimistic outlook and her adventurous spirit, always finding the best in people and never afraid to try something new. She will also be remembered for her love of family, not just her direct family but also her many siblings and cousins and close friends who meant so much to her. Blessed with the "gift of gab", she greatly enjoyed a get-together and was usually the last to leave. She will be remembered by her many grandchildren as "Nannie", a fun and energetic person that was always up for an adventure.



Nora was predeceased by her husband James. She leaves behind her five children, Kate Roche(Kim Premny) of Chatham MA, John Roche (Jennifer) of South Deerfield MA, Seamus Roche(Lori) of South Deerfield MA, Mary McFarland (Keith)of Sunderland MA, and Terence Roche(Sassy) of Orleans MA. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Tierney, Maggie, Aidan, Hannah, Lila, Fiona, Claire, Violet, and Maeve.



The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood at Brewster and Broad Reach Hospice for the wonderful loving care that Nora received. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Nora's name to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center 2095 Main St. Brewster MA 02631.



Services will be held at a later date and are being handled by

Nora (Maloney) Roche passed away on March 6th after a period of declining health due to Alzheimer's Disease. Nora was born and raised in North Attleboro, Massachusetts as one of five children to Gertrude and Roland Maloney. From a young age Nora enjoyed athletics and outdoor pursuits at a time when few women were doing so. Nora frequently shared stories of how customers on her paper route were occasionally incensed that the paper did not arrive on time because she was instead off at a game or on an adventure. She enjoyed swimming and was a camp counselor at a young age, teaching other children how to swim. She also took up skiing at a young age, and with her sister Sheila, taught themselves how to ski at a local hill. Eventually they worked in NH cleaning rooms so they could ski at Wildcat Mountain. Nora enjoyed returning to North Attleboro and visiting her many close friends in the area.After high school Nora attended Stonehill College, majoring in Education and graduating in 1960. After college Nora took a job lifeguarding at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, MA and has the distinction of being one of the first women lifeguards to work for the state of Massachusetts. During this time on Cape Cod she acquired two of the loves of her life: the sand and salt water of the Cape, and her husband of 34 years, James Roche. Nora and Jim were married in June of 1964 and they spent the next twenty years raising five children, alternating seasonally between the snowy hills of Shelburne and the sun and sand of the Cape. During this time Nora imparted her adventurous spirit on her children, teaching them to ski while encouraging and nurturing their athletic and academic pursuits. After her kids were raised, Nora started a new chapter in her life, teaching swimming at the Greenfield YMCA and enjoying various activities with her close friends. Her energy seemed unending as she went from biking, to cross country skiing, to sea kayaking, to Wisconsin Football games, to volunteering at community meals.Nora will be remembered for her optimistic outlook and her adventurous spirit, always finding the best in people and never afraid to try something new. She will also be remembered for her love of family, not just her direct family but also her many siblings and cousins and close friends who meant so much to her. Blessed with the "gift of gab", she greatly enjoyed a get-together and was usually the last to leave. She will be remembered by her many grandchildren as "Nannie", a fun and energetic person that was always up for an adventure.Nora was predeceased by her husband James. She leaves behind her five children, Kate Roche(Kim Premny) of Chatham MA, John Roche (Jennifer) of South Deerfield MA, Seamus Roche(Lori) of South Deerfield MA, Mary McFarland (Keith)of Sunderland MA, and Terence Roche(Sassy) of Orleans MA. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Tierney, Maggie, Aidan, Hannah, Lila, Fiona, Claire, Violet, and Maeve.The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood at Brewster and Broad Reach Hospice for the wonderful loving care that Nora received. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Nora's name to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center 2095 Main St. Brewster MA 02631.Services will be held at a later date and are being handled by Smith -Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. Published in Recorder on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close