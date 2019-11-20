Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Memorial Gathering 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM prelude to the celebration Liturgy 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church 90 Seventh Street Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Noreen Katherine Schwarz, 84, a resident of 56 Montague Street, died peacefully on Monday evening, November 18, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health. She was born on February 3, 1935 in Montague to Richard S. and Sheila (O'Shea) Schwarz. Noreen was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1952. She attended Westfield State College and was a graduate in 1956 with a B.A. in Education.



Noreen was and educator for 41 years in the Windsor (CT) Public School System as an elementary school



Survivors include her 1st cousin Gladys (O'Shea) Lapinski (Robert) of Montague Center, MA, as well as her second cousins who include Robert A. Lapinski of Montague, MA, Theodore Lapinski of Northfield, MA, Joseph Lapinski of Millers Falls, MA and Eileen (Terrill) Sullivan (Daniel) of Bennington, NH. Additionally, she leaves her dear friend and caregiver, Charissa M. Mason (Gary Emond) of Greenfield, MA and their children, Kailynn, Kamrynn, Kaedynn and Kimberlynn. She was predeceased by her parents Richard (1989) and Shelia (1985) as well as by her sister Mary Ellen Schwarz (1995) and by her 1st cousin Eileen Terrill (2013) and her husband Leon (1998).



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be observed on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor, as the celebrant at 10:00AM. Rites of committal and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with Irish standards to be played by bagpiper Eric Goodchild. Visiting hours are omitted. Sarah McKee, harpist, will play traditional Irish music as a prelude to the celebration of the sacraments in keeping with Noreen's Irish heritage, from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral Mass. Expressions of affection in Noreen's memory are preferred in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Tuners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Noreen Katherine Schwarz, 84, a resident of 56 Montague Street, died peacefully on Monday evening, November 18, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health. She was born on February 3, 1935 in Montague to Richard S. and Sheila (O'Shea) Schwarz. Noreen was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1952. She attended Westfield State College and was a graduate in 1956 with a B.A. in Education.Noreen was and educator for 41 years in the Windsor (CT) Public School System as an elementary school teacher , retiring in 1997, A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA where she served as a parish lector for many years. In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, taking care of her home and gardens and attending the Montague Senior Center.Survivors include her 1st cousin Gladys (O'Shea) Lapinski (Robert) of Montague Center, MA, as well as her second cousins who include Robert A. Lapinski of Montague, MA, Theodore Lapinski of Northfield, MA, Joseph Lapinski of Millers Falls, MA and Eileen (Terrill) Sullivan (Daniel) of Bennington, NH. Additionally, she leaves her dear friend and caregiver, Charissa M. Mason (Gary Emond) of Greenfield, MA and their children, Kailynn, Kamrynn, Kaedynn and Kimberlynn. She was predeceased by her parents Richard (1989) and Shelia (1985) as well as by her sister Mary Ellen Schwarz (1995) and by her 1st cousin Eileen Terrill (2013) and her husband Leon (1998).A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be observed on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor, as the celebrant at 10:00AM. Rites of committal and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with Irish standards to be played by bagpiper Eric Goodchild. Visiting hours are omitted. Sarah McKee, harpist, will play traditional Irish music as a prelude to the celebration of the sacraments in keeping with Noreen's Irish heritage, from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral Mass. Expressions of affection in Noreen's memory are preferred in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Tuners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close