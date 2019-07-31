Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nickerson Funeral Home 77 Eldredge Park Way Orleans , MA 02653 (508)-255-0259 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Los Angeles, California on July 20, 1934 to Anna Viola (Wagner) and Byron Chapman. Norma was reared and educated in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles and graduated from The University of California at Santa Barbara. She taught physical education and health overseas in France and Germany in the late 1950's and early 1960's. It was in Germany that she met the love of her life, Edward F. Lapinski; they married in 1963. Ed and Norma made their home in Holyoke, MA and Norma was an educator for the Chicopee school system, she also coached swimming and diving. They were married for 27 years before Ed predeceased her in 1990.



Norma was married to Morton (Mickey) Stein from 1992 until his passing in 2012. They made their homes in Eastham, MA and Naples, Florida. Norma retired from teaching and then worked for the Cape Cod National Seashore for many years along with Mickey. They were very active in their Naples community and participated in the Senior Olympics, medaling in shuffleboard.



Norma leaves her daughter and son-in law, Christine and Douglas Bezio, and their children, Alexandra and Douglas of Wellfleet, MA. She leaves her son, Edward Lapinski, and Katie Stetson and their children, Audrey, Daniel and Abigail of Erving, MA. Norma also leaves her nieces and nephew, William (Mary) Lapinski of Connecticut, Kathie (David) Tessier of Greenfield, MA, Elizabeth Coleman of Longmeadow, MA, her cousin, Joanne Herzberg of Wisconsin, cousins Connie and Dorothy Gwozdz of Holyoke, MA and many other family members and friends, whom she loved.



There will be no calling hours, a private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Eastham Council on Aging, 1405 Nauset Road, Eastham, MA 02642 and Pleasant Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - Residents Council, 383 Orleans, MA 02631.



