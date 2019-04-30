Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tylunas Funeral Home 159 Broadway Street Chicopee , MA 01020 (413)-592-0148 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Tylunas Funeral Home 159 Broadway Street Chicopee , MA 01020 View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM South Cemetery 585 South Main St Orange , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Whittier Marshall, 83, of Blanan Drive in Chicopee passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with her family at her side. She was born in Millington, MA on February 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Clifford & Elizabeth (Forster) Whittier.



Norma resided in Chicopee for many years and was an active member of the Chicopee Falls United Methodist Church and more recently Faith United Methodist Church.



Norma enjoyed going to the Chicopee Senior Center where she was a member, spending time with family, traveling to Maine and reading books.



She leaves her beloved husband of 61 years, Neil W. Marshall. She is the loving mother of Steve Marshall and his wife Linda of La Crescenta, CA, Janice (Marshall) Campbell and her husband Robert and Gary Marshall and his wife Beth all of Chicopee. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren; Bryan, Stephanie, Amber, Susy, Brad, Cassidy, Jennafer, Rachel and Lauren and her three beloved great grandchildren; Lucas, Kylie and Devin. She also leaves her brother, Rodney Whittier of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Grizzle in 2001.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting hours at the Tylunas Funeral Home, 159 Broadway St., Chicopee on Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a Religious service at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend Graveside services on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at South Cemetery, 585 South Main St., Orange, MA at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers donations in Norma's memory may be made to Lorraine's Soup Kitchen, 170 Pendexter Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013 or the Chicopee Senior Center, 5 W Main St, Chicopee, MA 01020

Norma Whittier Marshall, 83, of Blanan Drive in Chicopee passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with her family at her side. She was born in Millington, MA on February 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Clifford & Elizabeth (Forster) Whittier.Norma resided in Chicopee for many years and was an active member of the Chicopee Falls United Methodist Church and more recently Faith United Methodist Church.Norma enjoyed going to the Chicopee Senior Center where she was a member, spending time with family, traveling to Maine and reading books.She leaves her beloved husband of 61 years, Neil W. Marshall. She is the loving mother of Steve Marshall and his wife Linda of La Crescenta, CA, Janice (Marshall) Campbell and her husband Robert and Gary Marshall and his wife Beth all of Chicopee. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren; Bryan, Stephanie, Amber, Susy, Brad, Cassidy, Jennafer, Rachel and Lauren and her three beloved great grandchildren; Lucas, Kylie and Devin. She also leaves her brother, Rodney Whittier of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Grizzle in 2001.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting hours at the Tylunas Funeral Home, 159 Broadway St., Chicopee on Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a Religious service at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend Graveside services on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at South Cemetery, 585 South Main St., Orange, MA at 11:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers donations in Norma's memory may be made to Lorraine's Soup Kitchen, 170 Pendexter Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013 or the Chicopee Senior Center, 5 W Main St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Published in Recorder on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close