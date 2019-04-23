Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman V. Wiles Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman V. Wiles, Jr., 79, of Brattleboro Road died Saturday 4/20/19 at home. He was born in Conway on December 11, 1939, the son of Norman V. and Frieda (Coburn) Wiles. Norman was raised in Shelburne, before moving to Leyden in 1998.



Norman worked at Mohawk Orchards throughout school then served in the United States Army from March 1963-April 1965, during the



After his honorable discharge, Norm worked at Henry Transportation from 1965 until 1980. He then returned to Mohawk Orchards until 1987. In 1987, Norm was employed at Bob Cook Excavating as a truck driver until his retirement in 2010.



Norman enjoyed splitting wood, working in his garden and maintaining his orchard. He loved his man cave, truck driving and his family. Norman was a cowboy boot wearing truck driver.



Norman was a member of the Moose Family Center since 1987 and a member of the Greenfield Lodge of Elks.



Norman leaves his beloved wife of thirty years, Wendy (Bovat) Wiles, whom he married on October 8, 1988; two stepchildren, Amie Birch and her daughter Olivia Alfonso and Olivia's father Carl, and Kenneth "K.J." Birch and his husband Danny Escobedo; nine previous step children, Wendy Barber, Kim Richter, Susan Shinn, Gordon Barber, Karen Barber, Richard "Dick" Petrie, Mary Stevens, Julie Deyo, and Diane Petrie; a brother, Gregory "Bud" Wiles of Shelburne; a sister, Sharon Clark and her husband James of Leyden; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Norman was predeceased by two brothers, Barry and Richard Wiles.



Funeral services will be held Friday 4/26 at 12noon at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Shelburne.



A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 330 Whiney Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040. Please note in the memo: , Team Wishing Wiles We Work or donate online at



For condolences, please visit





Norman V. Wiles, Jr., 79, of Brattleboro Road died Saturday 4/20/19 at home. He was born in Conway on December 11, 1939, the son of Norman V. and Frieda (Coburn) Wiles. Norman was raised in Shelburne, before moving to Leyden in 1998.Norman worked at Mohawk Orchards throughout school then served in the United States Army from March 1963-April 1965, during the Korean War After his honorable discharge, Norm worked at Henry Transportation from 1965 until 1980. He then returned to Mohawk Orchards until 1987. In 1987, Norm was employed at Bob Cook Excavating as a truck driver until his retirement in 2010.Norman enjoyed splitting wood, working in his garden and maintaining his orchard. He loved his man cave, truck driving and his family. Norman was a cowboy boot wearing truck driver.Norman was a member of the Moose Family Center since 1987 and a member of the Greenfield Lodge of Elks.Norman leaves his beloved wife of thirty years, Wendy (Bovat) Wiles, whom he married on October 8, 1988; two stepchildren, Amie Birch and her daughter Olivia Alfonso and Olivia's father Carl, and Kenneth "K.J." Birch and his husband Danny Escobedo; nine previous step children, Wendy Barber, Kim Richter, Susan Shinn, Gordon Barber, Karen Barber, Richard "Dick" Petrie, Mary Stevens, Julie Deyo, and Diane Petrie; a brother, Gregory "Bud" Wiles of Shelburne; a sister, Sharon Clark and her husband James of Leyden; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, Norman was predeceased by two brothers, Barry and Richard Wiles.Funeral services will be held Friday 4/26 at 12noon at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Shelburne.A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 330 Whiney Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040. Please note in the memo: , Team Wishing Wiles We Work or donate online at www.relayforlife.org/franklincountyma For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.