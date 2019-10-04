Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela A. McGahan. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Pam used her married name Enge for many years and reverted back to Pamela Anne McGahan in 2015.



She was born in Greenfield, MA on July 20, 1939 to Robert V. McGahan and Julia Kazlauskas McGahan. Pam was proud that her birthday was the day of the first moon walk, and would have celebrated with the rest of our country as we remembered the 50th anniversary of that feat!



Pam enjoyed many types of crafts, traveling, following sports teams like the Boston Bruins, helping others in need, and she truly loved the ocean.



After graduating from Greenfield High School in 1956, Pam began her studies to become a nurse. She attended the former Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA, and graduated from the Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing in Greenfield in the 1960's. She took a job at Massachusetts General Hospital, but the yearn to travel was strong.



She moved to Utah briefly, then to California, where her son, Kristian Harold Enge was born. Soon after that, the family of three drove across country back "home" to Massachusetts.



Pam's family settled in the Boston/Cambridge area where Pam resumed her work at Mass. General. Kira Suzanne Enge was born while they lived there.



During these years there were trips to Mexico, Rockport, MA, Hawaii, St. Maarten, Italy, Ireland and Greece.



Pam was a Recovery Room nurse at MGH for many years. She continued that work while living in Rockport, MA and received her Bachelor's degree from UMass Boston. She also worked at the Addison-Gilbert Hospital on the North shore, before moving to Lynn, MA where she spent the remainder of her life. Her last assignment at MGH was in the ECT Unit.



As she raised her grandson Kristian, her Catholic faith became an integral part of her life. She would walk down the hill from her home to Holy Family Church and days she didn't have to commute to Boston to work. She later became a Lay Eucharistic Minister and was active on the Committee for Festa at her parish each summer.



Pam was predeceased by her parents and son Kristian Enge.



She is survived by her daughter, Kira Enge, and five grandchildren; Kristian H. Cimino and his wife Jess of Lynn, MA, Elijah Goldberg, Aiden Goldberg, Jonah Goldberg, and Lilikoi Grace, all of Hawaii. Pam leaves four siblings, Myrna Porter and Andie Drew and her husband Doug of Greenfield, Robert McGahan (Rocky) and his wife Pat of Heath, MA, and Christopher (Chip) McGahan of Lowell, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends who miss her already!



Pam's family wishes to give special thanks to her long time companion and caregiver, Edward Maggio of Lynn, MA and the health care agencies that allowed her to remain in her home.



A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield. Committal prayers will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Sunderland.



In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pam's name to All Care VNA & Hospice in Lynn online at



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

