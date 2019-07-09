On Sunday July 7, 2019, Patricia A. Bennett, wonderful in everyway, passed away at the age of 76. Patricia was born August 22, 1942 in Greenfield, MA to Alice A. Waback of Conway and Leonard Smith.
She was employed at the Greenfield Paper Box Company and was a Dietician for many years at the Franklin Nursing Home. She also sold Avon products and was a Homemaker.
She was a strong believer in her faith and enjoyed being a part of Blessed Sacrament Church.
She loved hot air balloons, sunflowers, foliage, crocheting, photography, butterflies and Mary Englebright. Most of all she loved her large family.
She was a loving wife to her husband James E. Bennett of Greenfield and an amazing mother, raising her children, Mary Bennett of Venice, FL; Jon Bennett of Mooresville, NC; Dawn B. Parker of Westfield, MA; Carmel Bennett and Fiance' Christopher Aldrich of Greenfield; Monique Bennett of Greenfield; Timothy Bennett of Greenfield; and Lenny Bennett of Greenfield; eleven grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Jeremy, Jessica, Shelbee, John Michael, Abigail "Abbi", Brady, Brittany, Amber and Alison; and great grandchildren, Katelyn "Katy" and Jenefir Widelo, all of whom she held close to her heart.
Patricia was predeceased by a son, Mark A. Bennett, of Mooresville, NC.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Friday 7/12 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Greenfield.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105.
My beautiful mother would like those that attend to celebrate her life and smile through each and every memory. To remember in her words, "Love you more".
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on July 9, 2019