Patricia A. Bulman, 66, of Avenue A in Turners Falls died Friday 6/26/20 at home surrounded by love with her family and good friend. She was born in Greenfield on February 15, 1954, the daughter of Francis and Pauline (Sharby) Bulman. Pat received her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Southern Vermont College in Bennington, VT in 1993. Pat was recognized with the Lynda Curry Memorial Award in recognition for her personal academic advancements and her many contributions to the Southern Vermont College Community.
Pat worked as a Social Worker for the state of Vermont as a Victim Advocate before working for the State of New York as a Social Worker.
She enjoyed swimming, animals, photography and other art, shopping and television. She loved going to the beach, especially in Maine, and being with her family and friends. Patricia had a passion for helping people.
Among her survivors, Patricia leaves her mother, Pauline Bulman of Gill; a son, Tony Bulman and his wife Sharon of Northfield; a daughter, Danielle Magnant and her husband Robert of Wilmington, VT; three grandchildren, Hayleigh, Cody and Tucker; two brothers, Brian and his wife Barbara and Gary and his wife Debbie; several nieces and nephews and children by marriage, Daniel Morse of Wilmington, VT and Kendra Pitillo and her husband Nick and daughter Olivia of West Valley, NY.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 7/1 at 10am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keene, NH.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePath, Inc, 101 Munson St., Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301 or at lifepathma.org.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 28, 2020.