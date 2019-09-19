Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Letourneau. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Biano) Letourneau, 79, of 75 South Street, passed away peacefully at home, in the company of her family, on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Montague, MA, on August 3, 1940, the daughter of Chester and Evelyn (Rogalski) Biano.



Patricia attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1958. She went on to attend the Wilford Academy of Hairdressing in Boston. In 1960, Pat married her forever sweetheart, Brian Letourneau at the former St. Mary's Church in Turners Falls, now Our Lady of Peace. Brian predeceased her on March 27, 2012, after fifty two years of happiness.



Shortly after their marriage, Pat and Brian moved to Florida as Brian completed his four years with the Navy. They later returned to Turners Falls, MA, where Patricia and her sister Carol opened and operated their beauty salon, Casual Coiffures, on Avenue A. As their family grew, the salon was moved to Pat and Brian's home on George Avenue where hair continued to be cut, set and teased until 1999, when Pat and Brian moved to Bernardston. Pat continued hairdressing a couple days a week at the Charlene Manor in Greenfield, MA.



Pat loved to travel and enjoyed many island trips with Brian including Hawaii and Bermuda, with Bermuda being her favorite. They also made many trips to Maine and Cape Cod no matter what season it was. They enjoyed many family vacations and camping in their motor home with their sons Scott and Jay as well as other family activities including skiing, hiking and biking. Pat was an avid runner and walker and could be seen logging in many miles around town. She also enjoyed reading and listening to audio books. Most of all, Pat and Brian's favorite pastime was spending time in Hatfield caring for their grandchildren, Troy and Kaci for many years.



Patricia will be greatly missed by her two sons, Scott Letourneau and his wife Deanne of Greenfield, MA; Jay Letourneau and his wife Kimberly of Hatfield, MA, two grandchildren, Troy and Kaci Letourneau of Hatfield, MA; her sister, Carol Thomas and her husband Warren of Turners Falls, MA, and their children, Kearstin Thomas DMD, Jennifer Thomas of Boston, and Warren Thomas III (Brooke) of Eagle, Colorado; a brother in law, Dean Letourneau of Holyoke, MA; a sister in law, Sandra Dube of Belchertown, MA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 24 at 11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Bernardston.



A calling hour will be held Tuesday morning from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center, Patient Care Fund, 271 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



