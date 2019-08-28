Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Corsiglia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne Corsiglia, 66, of Shelburne Falls, MA died peacefully at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston on Saturday August 17, 2019 after a long and brave battle with cancer.



Born on March 17, 1953 in Greenfield, MA to parents Paul and Betty Corsiglia. She was raised in Greenfield alongside her sisters Carolyn and Susan. After graduating from Greenfield High School, Patricia attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where she earned a degree in French Studies and spent a year abroad in France. She had a love of languages which started in college but continued throughout her life.



After college, Patricia settled in New York City. A longtime resident of Manhattan, Patricia was a proud member of her local Greenwich Village community for more than 30 years. She lived in the same 5th floor walkup apartment on 7th Avenue South for decades. She loved socializing with friends at her favorite hangouts -- especially the Cornelia Street Cafe.



During her time in New York, Patricia spent years working in foreign exchange sales with stints at Crocker Midland Bank, Bank of Ireland and CIC where she met many of her closest friends. She also worked in advertising sales for many years at The New York Times and Miller Advertising Agency.



After a first bout with cancer in the late 2000s, Patricia moved to Shelburne Falls, MA to be closer to her family. She spent more than a decade creating the same sense of community she had in New York City. She enjoyed pottery making and volunteered at several local organizations including Dakin Humane Society, Mohawk Trail Concerts and Arms Library.



Patricia maintained a large circle of friends and close ties to her family throughout her life. She had a curious mind and was keenly interested in everyone's stories. She loved music and personally played the french horn, flute and cello. She also loved animals, especially her cats Chloe and Grace. She traveled extensively and always made it a point to learn a few words in the languages of people she met.



Patricia leaves behind her beloved sister Carolyn Corsiglia and Robert Juckins of Athol, MA; niece Lesli Matloff and husband Jeffrey of Grafton, MA; nephew Michael Haseltine and wife Rosemary of Wareham, MA; nephew Mark Haseltine and husband Brad McCord of Wayland, MA; and niece Melissa Huggins and husband Mark of Shrewsbury, MA. She also leaves behind 11 grand-nieces and grand-nephews as well as countless close friends and confidants whom she loved deeply. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Betty Corsiglia and her sister Susan Corsiglia.



The family will hold a celebration of life event for Patricia at 11:00am on September 28, 2019 at the Charlemont Federated Church in Charlemont, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to any of her favorite organizations -- Mohawk Trail Concerts, Dakin Humane Society and Arms Library.

