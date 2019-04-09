Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Drake Niedzielski. View Sign





2019. Pat was born on June 1 st , 1944 in Hershey, PA to parents Robert Eaton Drake and Janet



Hartz Drake of Morrisville, NY.



Pat graduated from Pennsylvania State University and further studied at the University of



Massachusetts - Amherst where she obtained a Master's Degree.



She resided in Amherst for many years and taught Spanish at Frontier Regional High School in



Deerfield, MA. Upon retirement, Pat decided to move to Maine, enjoy the ocean views and



settled in Owls Head, where she has since resided for 15 years. Here she enjoyed her



involvement in The Literacy Volunteer program.



Pat was pre-deceased by her parents as well as her husband Stanley C. Niedzielski. Left to



cherish her memory are her sons Jonathan (Kathy) of Amherst, MA, Peter (Lisa) of Georgetown,



MA, her foster son Gene Nguyen & family of Lawrenceville, GA along with her sister Joan (Fred)



Sinclair of Alfred, N.Y. Pat is survived by her loving partner Richard G. McGee & family of Owls



Head, ME, along with her grandchildren Drake & Anna Niedzielski of Amherst, MA and Nicholas



& Andrew Niedzielski of Georgetown, MA.



At her request, the family is choosing to honor Pat's life privately. They have requested that in



lieu of flowers those who wish to honor her memory make a donation to their local library or



literacy program.



Hall's of Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to the family



please visit www.

