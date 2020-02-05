Patricia Hayes Forsythe of South Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly February 4, 2020 at the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late Patrick Hayes Jr. and Marguerite Louison Hayes of Northampton. Trisha, as she was known, loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She was an avid horseback rider for many years winning multiple awards with her favorite Morgan horse Magic. Trisha also loved the beach and spent many happy vacations on Cape Cod. She worked for many years at Yankee Candle in Deerfield, retiring in 2016.



She leaves behind her brother Patrick Hayes III and his wife Melissa of Florence as well as her nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Wess Murphy, Megan O'Keefe, Patrick Hayes IV and Megan Hayes, Shannon & Shayne O'Keefe and Patrick Hayes V. A calling hour will be held on Friday, February 7th at 9am at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME in Northampton followed by a Mass at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. Burial will be in St. Mary's cemetery on Bridge Road, in Northampton.

