Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Suchanek. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia J. (Deforge) Suchanek, 80, of Alden Street died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home. She was born in Greenfield on April 25, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Lenois) Deforge. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School.



Patricia was employed at Northfield Mount Hermon School in the campus store for many years. Prior to that, she worked at Ellie's Lunch for many years.



Patricia loved gardening and getting her hands dirty in the soil. She enjoyed going out to eat, which was such a treat for her. Her Lord was the most important person in her life. She faithfully read her bible every day and highlighted everything that was important to her, sharing with her daughter Cherie. She loved her movies on DVD that she has been watching with her granddaughter Madison since she was a little girl. It was their special time together. Sundays were her biblical movies and that's what she did. She couldn't get enough. Patricia loved her family so very much, which created a special closeness within. It didn't take a lot to make her happy; she was a humble and simplistic woman. Being an excellent cook, Patricia loved cooking and baking, and all enjoyed it when she did. She enjoyed summers at the beach.



My dearest beautiful mother that I have known all my life. You have given me everything mother. Your time, your love, you made our Madison into the beautiful young woman she is today. I am so very proud to call you my mother. With this I give you the most respect that my heart can give. You have been my mother, my confidant and my best friend. Oh, I can tell you anything and you would give it right back. You are an inspiration in your spiritual life the way you love the Lord you never ever doubted him. He loves you mother. We have been on this long road together for so long mother, I have lost words. The cards that were dealt to you were not fair. I hate it. What a woman you are. With this I love you more than I could ever love mother. My mother, my best friend my confident. I love you! Fly high with the Angels mother, I know you will always be by my side.



Among her survivors, Patricia leaves a daughter, Cherie McCarthy and her partner Kevin Woods of Greenfield; a son, Richard Suchanek, Jr., and his wife Theresa of FL; three grandchildren, Madison Schein and her husband Matthew of FL, Adam Suchanek of Greenfield and Janell Suchanek of Missouri; and two great grandchildren, Avie and Landon Schein.



A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday 2/15 at 10am at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.



There will be no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-9376.



For condolences, please visit

Patricia J. (Deforge) Suchanek, 80, of Alden Street died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home. She was born in Greenfield on April 25, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Lenois) Deforge. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School.Patricia was employed at Northfield Mount Hermon School in the campus store for many years. Prior to that, she worked at Ellie's Lunch for many years.Patricia loved gardening and getting her hands dirty in the soil. She enjoyed going out to eat, which was such a treat for her. Her Lord was the most important person in her life. She faithfully read her bible every day and highlighted everything that was important to her, sharing with her daughter Cherie. She loved her movies on DVD that she has been watching with her granddaughter Madison since she was a little girl. It was their special time together. Sundays were her biblical movies and that's what she did. She couldn't get enough. Patricia loved her family so very much, which created a special closeness within. It didn't take a lot to make her happy; she was a humble and simplistic woman. Being an excellent cook, Patricia loved cooking and baking, and all enjoyed it when she did. She enjoyed summers at the beach.My dearest beautiful mother that I have known all my life. You have given me everything mother. Your time, your love, you made our Madison into the beautiful young woman she is today. I am so very proud to call you my mother. With this I give you the most respect that my heart can give. You have been my mother, my confidant and my best friend. Oh, I can tell you anything and you would give it right back. You are an inspiration in your spiritual life the way you love the Lord you never ever doubted him. He loves you mother. We have been on this long road together for so long mother, I have lost words. The cards that were dealt to you were not fair. I hate it. What a woman you are. With this I love you more than I could ever love mother. My mother, my best friend my confident. I love you! Fly high with the Angels mother, I know you will always be by my side.Among her survivors, Patricia leaves a daughter, Cherie McCarthy and her partner Kevin Woods of Greenfield; a son, Richard Suchanek, Jr., and his wife Theresa of FL; three grandchildren, Madison Schein and her husband Matthew of FL, Adam Suchanek of Greenfield and Janell Suchanek of Missouri; and two great grandchildren, Avie and Landon Schein.A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday 2/15 at 10am at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.There will be no calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-9376.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.