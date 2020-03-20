Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Hartnett. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia May Hartnett, formerly of Erving, passed away peacefully on Thursday (3/12/20) while being so wonderfully cared for at Buckley Healthcare Center. "Patty" was born in Norway Maine on February 3rd, 1950 to Alfred and Drusilla (Smith) Scribner.



Patty attended the Erving Center Grade School and Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School graduating in 1968.



Patty worked for a time at the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in NH as well as the Erving Paper Mill in Erving MA. The Farren Care Center is where Patty worked full time for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. She made many friends there and loved her coworkers and the residents alike.



The love of her life arrived in 1975 driving an orange Stingray Corvette. Jerome Hartnett stole her heart and together they spent over 35 years together raising 3 loving sons: Jeff Cullen of Corpus Christi TX, Tom Hartnett of Greenfield, and Luke (Carrie) Hartnett of Millers Falls. The joys of her life arrived when she became "Mimi" to grandchildren Lillian and Annabelle Hartnett.



Patty was an avid reader and loved her "Lifetime" movies much to Jerry's dismay... "It's just a movie Jerome!!!" Spending time with family was her true passion.



Besides her sons and granddaughters Patty leaves behind 2 beloved best friends and sisters: Gerry (Marvin) Waid of Mt. Airy NC, Joyce Newton of Erving, and her loving brother Jim Williams of Charlemont. She also leaves behind her dear brother-in-laws John (Pauline) Sabine of Erving and James (Judy) Hartnett of Turners Falls. She was predeceased by Sister and Brother-in-law Doris and Robert Murley. Patty was exceptionally proud and greatly loved her many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews. The "daughters she never had" Rebecca Kopera and Kristi Sanders held a special place in her heart. Her love for her nephew Tim Waid is best described by the endearing title given to her by him: "Lovely".



Memorable trips to Pete's Seafood with Red and Polly, vacations to Hampton Beach and North Carolina, lunch and talks with Joyce, and "Demo" season we're some of her favorite times (well maybe not Demo season..."The yard looks like a junkyard!!!").



Memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced due to current circumstances happening in the world.



Memorial contributions can be made to Buckley Health Care Center, Activities Department, 95 Laurel Street Greenfield MA 01301



A special thank you to New England Hospice and the staff of Buckley Health Care Center, especially Ryan and Sam and the rest of the second-floor staff for taking such wonderful care of her.



In your travels if you find yourself at the beach or gazing upon a red rose, take a moment to remember this wonderful woman who brought such love and passion to this world.



She will be so dearly missed.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For Condolences please visit

Patricia May Hartnett, formerly of Erving, passed away peacefully on Thursday (3/12/20) while being so wonderfully cared for at Buckley Healthcare Center. "Patty" was born in Norway Maine on February 3rd, 1950 to Alfred and Drusilla (Smith) Scribner.Patty attended the Erving Center Grade School and Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School graduating in 1968.Patty worked for a time at the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in NH as well as the Erving Paper Mill in Erving MA. The Farren Care Center is where Patty worked full time for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. She made many friends there and loved her coworkers and the residents alike.The love of her life arrived in 1975 driving an orange Stingray Corvette. Jerome Hartnett stole her heart and together they spent over 35 years together raising 3 loving sons: Jeff Cullen of Corpus Christi TX, Tom Hartnett of Greenfield, and Luke (Carrie) Hartnett of Millers Falls. The joys of her life arrived when she became "Mimi" to grandchildren Lillian and Annabelle Hartnett.Patty was an avid reader and loved her "Lifetime" movies much to Jerry's dismay... "It's just a movie Jerome!!!" Spending time with family was her true passion.Besides her sons and granddaughters Patty leaves behind 2 beloved best friends and sisters: Gerry (Marvin) Waid of Mt. Airy NC, Joyce Newton of Erving, and her loving brother Jim Williams of Charlemont. She also leaves behind her dear brother-in-laws John (Pauline) Sabine of Erving and James (Judy) Hartnett of Turners Falls. She was predeceased by Sister and Brother-in-law Doris and Robert Murley. Patty was exceptionally proud and greatly loved her many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews. The "daughters she never had" Rebecca Kopera and Kristi Sanders held a special place in her heart. Her love for her nephew Tim Waid is best described by the endearing title given to her by him: "Lovely".Memorable trips to Pete's Seafood with Red and Polly, vacations to Hampton Beach and North Carolina, lunch and talks with Joyce, and "Demo" season we're some of her favorite times (well maybe not Demo season..."The yard looks like a junkyard!!!").Memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced due to current circumstances happening in the world.Memorial contributions can be made to Buckley Health Care Center, Activities Department, 95 Laurel Street Greenfield MA 01301A special thank you to New England Hospice and the staff of Buckley Health Care Center, especially Ryan and Sam and the rest of the second-floor staff for taking such wonderful care of her.In your travels if you find yourself at the beach or gazing upon a red rose, take a moment to remember this wonderful woman who brought such love and passion to this world.She will be so dearly missed.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For Condolences please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close