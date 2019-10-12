Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mae Duffney Eisler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Mae Duffney Eisler passed away September 15, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born January 13, 1928 in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of George and Blanche(Boucher) Duffney.



Patricia who was known as Pat to her family and friends, graduated from Greenfield High School. She then went on to pursue her nursing career and graduated from The Fitchburg School of Nursing. Pat was a dedicated registered nurse for many years in Lincoln, ME, Greenfield, MA, Athol, MA and Fort Pierce, FLA.



Pat enjoyed singing and was an active member of The Harmony Club in Lincoln, ME. She loved singing to her children and grandchildren, teaching them a variety of songs through the years. Another favorite past time of Pat's was cooking and she was willing to share many of her famous recipes. She always kept a beautifully decorated home where she liked to entertain. She enjoyed her retirement years living in Florida and visiting her family up north.



In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by a son, John; Two sisters, Olive and Phyllis; and two brothers Robert and William. She is survived by her children, James Fletcher and wife Nancy, Michael Fletcher and wife Barbara, Susan Driscoll and husband Thomas; grandchildren: Jodi, Andrea, Bill, Joseph, Kate, Anne, Daniel, Chris, Jeremy, Trisha, Tim, and Caitlin; five great- grandchildren; her youngest sister Connie Haigis; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield.

Published in Recorder on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close