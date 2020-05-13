March 1, 1952-April 1, 2020



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Patricia Ruth (Zagrubski) Nash passed from this life on April 1, 2020 surrounded by family at Marshall Hospital in Placerville, CA following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Patricia was born March 1, 1952, in Greenfield, MA, to Chester and Irene (Billiel) Zagrubski. She grew up in Buckland, MA and was a 1970 graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School.



Following graduation, she began work for the J.A. Jones Construction Company in Rowe, MA during the Bear Swamp construction project as a receptionist and payroll manager. It was there she met her future husband, Loyle Nash. They were married on Nov. 23, 1971, and relocated to Placerville, CA in 1975 to start their family.



With her family grown Pat returned to school to become a drug and alcohol counselor making many lifelong friends while working for Progress House in the Placerville area. In recent years she returned to the family home in Buckland to enjoy summer and fall foliage seasons.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents. She leaves her husband Loyle (Butch) Nash, Jr., sons Steven (Gina) and Christopher (Erin), grandchildren Tyler, Gabriella and Dylan all of CA, a brother Gregory of Buckland, MA. and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Per her wishes there will be no services. Family and friends will spread her ashes upon the ocean she loved so much.



Remembrances may be sent in Patricia's name to Snowline Hospice, 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.



