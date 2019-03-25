Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia R. Carter. View Sign

Patricia R. Carter, 90, formerly of Belchertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Carter, who passed away in 2015. Born in Springfield on June 9, 1928, to the late James and Ruth (Conant) Webb, she lived in Belchertown for 30 years before moving to Corinth, NY, where she lived for 38 years before returning to the area to be near her children. She was a graduate of Commerce High School in Springfield. Patricia was a switchboard operator for many years, first for the Belchertown State School, then the phone company. Patricia was a former member of the Eastern Stars, and served as the treasurer for the Rainbow Girls. She was an avid bowler, both in this area and in Corinth. She also enjoyed knitting, especially hats which she donated to children and veterans. Patricia loved spending time with her large family. Patricia will be deeply missed by her children, David A. Staples, of Palmer, Marsha L. Staples-Love, of Greenfield, and Susan R. Holt, of Brimfield; a sister, Barbara Bannon, of Westfield; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be on Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 am at Beers and Story Belchertown Funeral Home, 10 Maple St. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. A calling hour from 10:00 to 11:00 am will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, Pioneer Valley Chapter, 506 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104. For more information, please visit

