Patrick Bruno Kroll, 57, died unexpectedly March 23, 2019. Born in Hays, Kansas on November 20, 1961 at the Hadley Memorial Hospital, he lived briefly in Austin, Texas before moving to Hadley, Massachusetts during the 1st grade. Patrick attended Hadley schools, graduating from Hopkins Academy in 1979. He had a knack for woodworking and metalworking projects, spending as much time as he could in the shop. Patrick was on the first ever Hopkins Academy Wrestling Team and remained an award-winning wrestler throughout high school.



Spending most of his life in Hadley, he enjoyed fishing Russell Brook and the North Hadley Pond, playing baseball for the North Hadley Tigers where he hit a home run, and was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He also was able to reach the top of the greased pole competition at the North Hadley 4th of July celebration. Patrick worked on Hadley farms during his younger years and trapped muskrats and beavers in the fall and winter. Away from home, he enjoyed spending time at Pardee Lake in Wisconsin and Branch Lake in Ellsworth, Maine fishing and doing home improvement projects.



Patrick graduated cum laude receiving his B.S. degree in Psychology with a minor in Computer Science from UMass Amherst in 1984. He also studied at Western New England College School of Law in Springfield, receiving his Juris Doctor degree in 1996.



Patrick earned his living in retail sales, most recently in hardware sales and store management for the last 11 years at the Williamsburg Hardware and Pharmacy. Safe to say he worked extra hard to earn his keep and make you proud. A very special thanks to the store owners, employees, and customers for the love and kindness you've shown Patrick over the years. He really appreciated it and benefited immensely by being a part of your family.



Patrick thrived being of service to others, both in his work and personal life. He sacrificed a great deal of time and energy helping someone he would notice in need, and was a companion and caregiver for the last 20 years. He had a great sense of humor and would slip in a joke when no one was looking, especially puns. You never knew when he was going to break out in sporadic song. He enjoyed family get togethers for special occasions and during the holidays, and we very much looked forward to seeing him. He really liked driving with the largest vessel of coffee that he could hold up with one arm.



Patrick was predeceased by his father Dr. Walter P. Kroll in 2011. He leaves his mother Joan Wanczyk of Hadley; his brother Michael Kroll and his wife Patricia of South Deerfield, along with their children Julie, Haley and John; and his brother Walter Kroll and his wife Jen of Springfield, along with their children Samantha, Walter, and Madeline. Patrick is also survived by his Uncle Thomas Kroll and his children Charlie, Bobby, and Shiela of Michigan. Patrick was predeceased by his very special friend Fred Schmidt of Greenfield, and had remained close to his wife Helga. He also leaves his step-mother of many years Jackie Kroll of Hadley and her family, who loved and will miss Patrick dearly, as will the rest of us. Special thanks to everyone who helped look for Patrick, reached out to us, had him in their thoughts, or kept him in your prayers.



Calling hours will be held at Czelusniak Funeral Home in Northampton on Monday, April 1st from 4-7pm, followed by an in-house service. The burial will be Tuesday, April 2nd at 12:30 pm at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick B. Kroll Scholarship Fund. Please contact the Williamsburg Pharmacy at (413)268-3387 for details.

