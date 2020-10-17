Patrick Dennison White (aka "Binghimon"), age 61, of Fairfield, IA, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. As were his wishes his body has been cremated and will return to Massachusetts to be with family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com
.
Patrick Dennison White was born on August 31, 1959 in Concord, MA to Francis White and Audrey Braga. He was raised in Boston before moving to Jamaica when he was 18, where he became a part of the Ethiopian Coptic Church in St. Thomas for ten years. He then moved to Western Massachusetts where he started his family. Patrick was a brilliant musician and songwriter. His journey in life brought him to Iowa where he owned and operated Binghimon's Caribbean Kitchen. He loved to serve his community. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
Patrick is survived by his children, Audrey (daughter), Simon (son) and their mother Lorraine Chaisson, his stepson Obadiah Sun, as well as Alma (daughter) and her mother Laura L. Smith. He is also survived by Kristina Gardiner, Beth Gannon, Stephanie Stanton, Amy Braga, Jennifer Cerone, Abby White, Michael White, Robert Wheeler and families, his best friend, Papa D (David), as well as many extended family and friends.