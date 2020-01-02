Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. "Waz" Wasielewski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Paul was a graduate of Frontier High School Class of 1974, and worked locally in construction and factories. He enlisted at an unpopular time in the USMCR in 1975 and left the USMCR in the mid 80s.Upon starting a new career in law enforcement, Paul reentered school at GCC, acquiring an associates degree in criminal justice, joining the Mass National Guard and beginning a family. Paul retired from the Mass National Guard in 2002 after deployment to Bosnia at the rank of SFC E7. In 2003, Paul retired from the Montague Police Department as a detective. Throughout both careers, Paul received multiple awards and commendations for being involved in various operations, life saving and in above and beyond incidences. Being proud and patriotic, in 2004 and 2005, Paul worked as a contractor in Iraq helping people who needed it. Upon returning to the states, Paul worked security and was in charge of numerous sites and personnel. After leaving security work, Paul worked part time maintenance in Erving until learning about the stage of cancer he had. He would always have a variety of projects to keep him busy, many of which were physically grueling and no need for the gym.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, best friend, and partner in life, Dona Blanchard; his mother, Anna Thurber of Sarasota, FL; his wonderful daughter, Larissa and two grandsons, David Jr. and Noah, all of Greenfield; a sister, Mary of Turners Falls; sister, Barbara and her husband Frank of Blanford, MA; sister, Nancy of Colorado; step son, John and his wife Jennifer and their sons, Jack and Nicholas of North Carolina; step son, Jamey and his wife Heather and his son, Connor; stepfather and friend, David Thurber of Turners Falls; and special shed friends, Kevin, Angel and Shannon. Paul leaves many other relatives, a portion of whom are in the medical and law enforcement fields, which Paul was extremely proud of. Paul also leaves many close friends, colleuges and family who would always share stories and laughs with him. Those who were closest would share annual and interesting excursions around the country.



Paul loved to travel, explore near and far, and any poor conditions were turned into fun, interesting or beautiful places that he often would return to with family or best friends to share experiences.



At the request of Paul, there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Montague Elks Scholarship Fund, 1 Elks Ave, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.





